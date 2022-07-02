Deputies arrest burglary suspect in Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a burglary suspect who barricaded himself inside a business on Friday night in Hazel Dell.

Just before 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 8700 block of Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue. The business owner had an alarm activated and responded to the business. The owner told 911 and deputies he could hear banging around the business and saw a man inside.

Deputies saw a person attempting to break a window to leave the building. They made announcements on a loudspeaker that he was under arrest, a K9 was on scene, to surrender and leave out the front door. After no response, deputies and a Vancouver Police Department K9 team entered the building and found the man barricaded behind a door. A crisis negotiator attempted to get the man to surrender, but he did not comply.

Deputies again made arrest announcements and a K9 warning. Officers entered a room where the suspect was hiding, and he surrendered without incident. They arrested 31-year-old Jacob Hathaway.

Hathaway was taken to a hospital for evaluation for reasons unrelated to his arrest. He was later booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of burglary and malicious mischief.

