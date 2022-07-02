Fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash seized during Salem drug investigation

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem ‘Safe Streets Task Force’ has arrested a suspect believed to have been distributing pills laced with fentanyl.

The Salem Police Department says Phillip Thomas, 30, of Salem, was taken into custody Friday as part of an ongoing investigation.

During a search of Thomas’ residence officers say they found 3,000 polydrug tablets, otherwise known as M30 pills containing fentanyl, eight ounces of methamphetamine, three ounces of heroin, a GLOCK 23 with a loaded extended magazine, a .25 caliber automatic handgun and an estimated $164,000 in cash.

Thomas was booked into Marion County Jail on possession and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, attempted delivery of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine and three counts of possession of restricted weapon by a felon.

The Salem P.D. says since the beginning of the year, the ‘Safe Streets Task Force’ has seized nearly 20,000 fentanyl-laced pills and more than 100 firearms.

