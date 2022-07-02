Lifeguard shortages affecting local swimming holes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With summer in full swing, many are heading to the water to beat the heat this holiday weekend.

In Clark County, officials are urging extra precaution as they face a lifeguard shortage. Clark County Public Works says they typically hire 14 to 18 lifeguards, but this summer we’re only able to hire half their usual number.

At Klineline Pond, signage has gone up reading “no lifeguard on duty” and “swim at your own risk.” Clark County says a lifeguard will not be working there this summer. They urge water safety for everyone coming to swim in a county park this summer and ask parents and guardians to watch their kids at all times while they are in the water.

“She always wears a life jacket,” Andy Le. “He’s young so I am always watching him. I think water safety is a very important subject. People drown in the water every year, so water safety is important. You always have to keep your eyes on your kids and make sure nothing happens.”

“We have a toddler and a baby, so I never go with both of them at the same time unless somebody is with me,” said Jessica Hansberry. “We always have an arm’s length reach with the toddler, but the baby is always attached. I mean, they’re so little. I have an almost three-year-old and an eight-month-old, so we are always there right now.”

“We are very much with her holding on to her basically the entire time she is near the water.” Said Chelsea Glovatsky.

The pond does have life jacket loaner stations for kids and adults.

The number one thing you can do is wear a personal flotation device,” said Captain Blaine Dohman, Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue. “Just can’t stress enough for you, for anyone you’re responsible for, make sure you are wearing your personal flotation device.”

Clark County parks that will not have a lifeguard on duty include Daybreak Regional Park, Frenchmen’s Bar Regional Park, Haapa Boat Launch, Lewisville Regional Park, Moulton Falls Regional Park, Salmon Creek Regional Park, and Vancouver Lake Regional Park.

