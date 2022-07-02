Advertisement

Suspect arrested after 13-year-old girl missing from Canada found in Oregon City

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in Oregon City for luring a 13-year-old girl from Canada, authorities said Saturday.

Edmonton, Alberta, police said 13-year-old Lila Smith went missing on June 24. She was found overnight in Oregon City. She has been taken to a hospital for evaluation and her family has been notified. Arrangements are being made to return her to her family.

The FBI said early Saturday morning, it assisted in the arrest of 41-year-old Noah Madrano for child luring. He is being held on state charges from Oregon City police.

The FBI said the investigation is ongoing. It has not released any additional details.

