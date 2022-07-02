Advertisement

Person pulled from apartment fire with serious burns in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:38 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was pulled from a southeast Portland apartment with serious injuries in a fire on Friday night, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

PF&R said just before 10 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to an apartment building at Southeast 128th Avenue and Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, a heavy fuel smell caused them to call for an investigator.

Firefighters pulled one person from the apartment. The person was taken to a hospital in serious condition with upper-body burns. Another person was found inside but did not want to be taken to a hospital.

PF&R said the fire was mostly in an attached garage but did spread to the main structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

