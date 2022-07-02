Public pianos placed throughout Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Several pianos have been placed throughout parks in Portland for an event called “Piano. Push. Play.”

This is the event’s 10-year anniversary and it kicked off Friday night with a concert at Pioneer Courthouse Square featuring special performances.

Refurbished and revamped pianos are now along some sidewalks an in parks around the city.

People who come across the pianos are encouraged to take a seat and play them.

At the end of summer, the pianos are then donated to schools and other places in the community.

For more information visit the Piano. Push. Play. website.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.