Tigard nonprofit offers all-terrain wheelchair

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – A nonprofit is making it easier for people with mobility issues to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

The organization David’s Chair just opened a new location in Tigard and offers the free use of an all-terrain wheelchair.

The new spot is the first of ten new locations the organization is planning to open.

“Track chairs” allow people with mobility challenges to get off the pavement and into nature, exploring our local trails, beaches, lakes and rivers.

The track chair and a trailer to transport it are housed at American Legion Post 158. For more information click here.

