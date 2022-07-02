Advertisement

Tigard nonprofit offers all-terrain wheelchair

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – A nonprofit is making it easier for people with mobility issues to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

The organization David’s Chair just opened a new location in Tigard and offers the free use of an all-terrain wheelchair.

The new spot is the first of ten new locations the organization is planning to open.

“Track chairs” allow people with mobility challenges to get off the pavement and into nature, exploring our local trails, beaches, lakes and rivers.

The track chair and a trailer to transport it are housed at American Legion Post 158. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tigard nonprofit offers all-terrain wheelchair
Tigard nonprofit offers all-terrain wheelchair
Thieves break in through food cart roof in SE Portland
Portland exploring ‘ShotSpotter’ technology to curb gun violence
KPTV file image
Fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash seized during Salem drug investigation