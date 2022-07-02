Unlawful assembly declared after windows broken in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police declared an “unlawful assembly” after windows were broken during a group march in the Piedmont neighborhood of Portland on Friday night.

The group began to gather around 9 p.m. at Peninsula Park. By 10:30 p.m. the group started marching out of the park, in the street, blocking traffic on North Rosa Parks Way and North Albina Avenue, according to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau.

Within a few minutes of the march entering the street, officers found windows broken at a vacant former coffee shop on the 6400 block of North Albina Street. No other damage was reported.

Officers used a loudspeaker to announce to the crowd that they were declaring an unlawful assembly. The group dispersed and left the area shortly after.

Someone who recorded video of the march reported that she was assaulted by someone. Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.