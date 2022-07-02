Washington law enforcement agencies to increase DUI patrols for Fourth of July

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Five Washington law enforcement agencies, including the Vancouver Police Department and Washington State Patrol, are going to be out in full force this weekend to increase DUI patrols for the Fourth of July.

“I think that’s good I think as many police officers and just resources that are out there to help people because at this point, what we were talking about at dinner just now, was that drinking and driving at this point with Uber and Lyft, so many options out there, it’s selfish,” Rachel Taddesse said.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission said 2021 had the highest number of deadly and serious crashes involving drivers under the influence of multiple substances in state history.

So, if you plan to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, they said you should drive sober, plan ahead and get a designated driver and intervene if you see someone under the influence try to get behind the wheel.

Danaka Ross said because people tend to drink during the holiday, she’s adjusted her plans.

“One of the reasons why I’m staying close to home is because I have kids I have to take care of and I know there’s lots of drunk drivers out and I just don’t want to drive late at night on the Fourth of July, so I think it’s a good thing to discourage drinking and driving,” Ross said.

Taddesse already secured her ride home for the weekend.

“We’re just staying in one location and going to have a designated driver, completely sober and just not go from place to place,” Taddesse said.

The mission this weekend is to thank those who drive responsibly and encourage other drivers to do the same, with more visible DUI patrols on the road.

“It’s a Monday, it’s about having fun and celebrating freedom. It’s not about being reckless though and putting someone else’s life in danger for sure. It’s not worth it,” Sara Ketelson.

If you’re on the road this weekend and suspect someone is under the influence, call 911.

