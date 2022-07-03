Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in Hillsboro crash; roads closed for investigation

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead, and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-car rollover crash in Hillsboro early Sunday morning.

The Hillsboro Police Department said just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the single-car crash near Northwest Tanasbourne Drive and Northeast Stucki Avenue. When they arrived, they found the car on its top and fully engulfed in fire. One person was pulled from the car by officers and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person in the car was found dead.

HPD said the cause is still under investigation and it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is investigating.

During the investigation, NW Tanasbourne Dr. is closed between Northeast 106th Avenue and NW Stucki Ave. NE Stucki Ave. is closed at Northeast Evergreen Parkway. Police said the closures will likely last for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man arrested for bias crime after man, daughter punched on Eastbank Esplanade in Portland
Man arrested for bias crime after man, daughter punched on Eastbank Esplanade in Portland
Man arrested for bias crime after man, daughter punched on Eastbank Esplanade in Portland
Man arrested for bias crime after man, daughter punched on Eastbank Esplanade in Portland
1 dead, 1 injured in Hillsboro crash; roads closed for investigation
1 dead, 1 injured in Hillsboro crash; roads closed for investigation
Suspects were caught on camera taking property from a downtown Portland business.
Interpreting business hit by thieves twice in one morning in downtown Portland