1 dead, 1 injured in Hillsboro crash; roads closed for investigation

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead, and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-car rollover crash in Hillsboro early Sunday morning.

The Hillsboro Police Department said just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the single-car crash near Northwest Tanasbourne Drive and Northeast Stucki Avenue. When they arrived, they found the car on its top and fully engulfed in fire. One person was pulled from the car by officers and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person in the car was found dead.

HPD said the cause is still under investigation and it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is investigating.

During the investigation, NW Tanasbourne Dr. is closed between Northeast 106th Avenue and NW Stucki Ave. NE Stucki Ave. is closed at Northeast Evergreen Parkway. Police said the closures will likely last for several hours.

