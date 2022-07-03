Cloudy & Cooler Again Sunday

Good morning!

We’re going to be seeing another cloudy start to the day here in Portland with mild morning temperatures. Expect another day with the clouds slow to clear, turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is the potential for a light sprinkle or shower today as well. Temperatures will again be cooler, with highs in the low 70s. We should see partly cloudy skies by the evening and into tonight.

We will see another day with thunderstorms popping up east of the Cascades. We have already seen a few thunderstorms around central Oregon. There is again a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in eastern Oregon, though it covers a smaller area than yesterday. If severe storms occur, we could see strong winds, hail and lightning. Be prepared!

Tomorrow should be a nice Independence Day! Your 4th will likely bring morning clouds and much more afternoon sunshine. It should remain mainly dry and temperatures will be a little warmer. Highs are likely to reach the mid to upper 70s.

From there, it looks like our next round of showers is set to arrive Tuesday. Expect some light showers, especially during the first half of the day and a drier evening. Wednesday remains mostly cloudy and there is a chance for a few light showers Wednesday as well. By Thursday we see much drier weather heading into the end of the week and the weekend with lots of sunshine. Temperatures should also warm back up into the low 80s.

