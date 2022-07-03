Cooler and cloudier to wrap up holiday weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We had a hard time shaking those morning clouds today, so it stayed overcast for a good chunk of the afternoon until we finally saw some clearing. That kept our temperatures cooler than expected-- we topped out at 72 degrees in Portland, a good seven degrees below normal.

We stayed calm and dry in the western valleys but there was quite a bit of action east of the Cascades Saturday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms rolled through the central and northeastern portion of the state, bringing strong winds, lightning, downpours and quarter-sized hail to some areas stretching northeast from Bend through Walla Walla. It looks like things will slow down and fizzle out overnight, but more thunderstorms are likely in Northeast Oregon tomorrow afternoon.

In the metro area we expect to see another couple cool, cloudy days Sunday and the Fourth of July with a sprinkle chance in the mornings, and some cloud clearing in the afternoons. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. It’s possible we get a shower Tuesday morning, but by Tuesday afternoon it looks like we’re snapping back to a more typical, warm and dry summer pattern with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

