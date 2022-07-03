Happy Valley man seriously injured after falling hundreds of feet on Mount Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Happy Valley man was seriously injured after falling while climbing Mount Hood on Saturday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said at about 6:30 a.m., it received reports a 43-year-old Happy Valley man fell in the Old Chute area of Mount Hood and suffered serious injuries. Witnesses said the climber lost his ice axe and fell about 600 to 700 feet from the summit ridge to the rocks above the Hot Rocks fumarole.

The sheriff’s office search and rescue team responded and setup a command center at Timberline Lodge. Volunteers responded from Portland Mountain Rescue and the Hood River Crag Rats. Searchers with AMR’s Reach and Treat team responded and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management was notified.

Just before 10:30 a.m., rescuers reached the man and took over patient care from a citizen. At about 1 p.m., a helicopter from the Oregon National Guard arrived with two medics. The patient was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to a Portland-area hospital. An update on his condition was not available.

This the second fall in about a week in the same area on Mount Hood. The sheriff’s office said the mountain is dangerous all times of the year due to the steep and icy conditions.

