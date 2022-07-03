Man arrested for bias crime after man, daughter punched on Eastbank Esplanade in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for a bias crime after punching a California man and his daughter on the Eastbank Esplanade on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Eastbank Esplanade just south of the Hawthorne Bridge. As they were responding, they learned the suspect was leaving the scene.

Officers talked with the victims, a 36-year-old California man and his five-year-old daughter. They learned the man was riding bikes with his wife and daughter when the suspect came up to them, made comments about his perception that they were of Japanese descent and began punching the man in the head. He also punched the girl in her bike helmet numerous times. Witnesses quickly stepped in and the suspect began walking away.

Several witnesses remained at the scene and provided statements to officers. Officers found and arrested the suspect nearby. Dylan Kesterson, 34, was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on bias crime charges.

The victims did not require immediate medical attention.

