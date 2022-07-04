COMFORTABLE WEATHER THIS WEEK, SCATTERED SHOWERS TUE/WED

Happy 4th of July! Our weather has been on the cooler side of things throughout the holiday weekend, but should be a touch warmer today. PDX reached a high of 72 on Saturday, and 73 on Sunday. We’ve had a lot of clouds around due to an area of low pressure over the region. Expect to see mostly cloudy skies to start the day, with a gradual clearing to sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures should reach the mid to upper 70s.

A large trough of low pressure right offshore of the Northwest will pump shortwave energy through the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect to see a few showers from time to time, along with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures won’t take too much of a hit, with highs generally in the 75-78 degree range. Overnight lows will turn a bit warmer due to the cloudier skies.

Temps will remain quite comfortable through Saturday with increasing sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Toward the end of next weekend, high pressure will start to amplify over the region. Temperatures should start to warm back into the mid 80s.

Enjoy this beautiful stretch of weather, and have a great 4th of July!

