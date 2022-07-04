Discarded fireworks likely cause of garage fire in Roseburg

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were able to safely escape their home after the garage caught fire in Roseburg early Monday morning, according to Douglas County Fire District No. 2.

Just after 12:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a garage on fire in the 4000 block of Hanna Street. The first crew on scene found a single story home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage.

The fire district said the homeowners escaped out of the home through the back. The homeowners stated their dog woke them up, but they couldn’t make it out of the front of the home due to the fire.

Crews from multiple agencies were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

According to the fire district, the cause was most likely due to discarded fireworks that were used earlier in the evening.

Damaged caused by a garage fire in Roseburg (Douglas County Fire District No. 2)

The fire district would like to remind people to have a bucket of water and/or fire extinguisher nearby when fireworks are being used. Once fireworks are cool and ready to discarded, first soak them in a bucket of water overnight and leave the bucket outside, away from vegetation and structures.

