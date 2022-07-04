MANZANITA, Ore. (KPTV) - Wildlife experts on the Oregon Coast are working to figure out why a gray whale washed ashore last week.

The Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network said the 43-foot whale was found in the Falcon Cove area, north of Manzanita, on Friday. Gray whales are a common sight along the Oregon Coast this time of year.

A team from the network took the whale’s measurements and tissue samples.

The cause of the whale’s death is still under investigation, and it’s not clear just yet what they’ll do with the carcass.

Gray whale washes ashore near Manzanita (Kathy Carrier)

About a week ago, a 120-pound shark washed up on the beach in Seaside. The 8.7-foot shark was a female and had reportedly died before washing in but was still in good shape, according to the Seaside Aquarium.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.