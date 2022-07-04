A likely dry and partly sunny Fourth of July

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It ended up being a beautiful Sunday in Portland! We got some sunbreaks in the afternoon and topped out at 73 degrees at PDX. It should be even warmer and sunnier tomorrow for the Fourth of July after a cloudy start, with high temperatures expected in the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely overnight into tomorrow morning for eastern Oregon, and a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out during the day Monday, but most of the storm action should be over.

So far we’ve stayed totally dry here in the metro area, and it looks like that will continue until Tuesday morning when some scattered, very light showers push through from the south. Models aren’t giving us more than trace amounts of rainfall in Portland. Those sprinkles should taper off by Tuesday evening, but we’ll remain cloudy on Wednesday and could see another shower in the morning. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

The rest of the week looks much sunnier and warmer, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s through Sunday.

