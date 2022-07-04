Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on Hwy 126W in Lane County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Saturday evening after he was hit by two vehicles while walking across Highway 126W in Lane County, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 7:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. OSP said an investigation showed a northbound black Honda Fit and a white Ford F150 turned left from Territorial Road onto the highway and hit a man.

OSP said the man was crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights when he was hit. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on Highway 126W was affected for about three hours due to the crash investigation.

