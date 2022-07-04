Advertisement

Niezgoda, Timbers tie 2-2 with Nashville

Nashville SC's Luke Haakenson, left, shoots past Portland Timbers' Zac McGraw during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the tying goal for the Portland Timbers in a 2-2 draw with Nashville on Sunday.

Niezgoda’s equalizer came in the 69th minute for the Timbers (5-6-8). Eryk Williamson got an assist on the goal.

The Timbers also got one goal from Dairon Asprilla.

Hany Mukhtar and Sean Davis scored one goal each for Nashville (7-5-6).

The Timbers outshot Nashville 15-11, with six shots on goal to nine for Nashville.

Elliot Panicco saved four of the six shots he faced for Nashville. David Bingham had seven saves for the Timbers.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Nashville visiting Charlotte FC while the Timbers visit the Seattle Sounders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Survivor speaks out one year after deadly NE Portland apartment fire
Man arrested for bias crime after man, daughter punched on Eastbank Esplanade
Suspect not located after hours-long standoff in NE Portland