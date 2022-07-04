PPB responding to active hostage situation in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is responding to an active hostage situation in Southeast Portland.

East Precinct officers first responded around noon to the 3800 block of 105th Avenue for a welfare check. After arriving, officers gained information leading them to believe an ongoing hostage situation was taking place.

Officers are said to be consulting with the Special Emergency Reaction Team, as well as the Crisis Negotiation Team, who are on scene.

While officials work to resolve the situation, Southeast Bush Street will be closed from 104th to 110th Avenue, and Southeast 105th will be closed from Southeast Francis Street to Southeast Bush Street.

This is developing news and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.