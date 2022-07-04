Some Showers Return Tuesday

Hope you all enjoyed a beautiful Independence Day! The weather will be a little different starting tomorrow as we welcome back a few showers. Don’t expect soaking rain by any means, but we will likely see a few showers tomorrow, mainly during the first part of the day. By late afternoon and evening, things look to dry out and we will get some afternoon sunbreaks.

Wednesday will likely remain cloudy, and a few showers will be possible. We could potentially see a shower on Thursday, but it looks to be drier with fewer clouds into the evening. By Friday we will start to see more sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures through the week will likely be comfortable and stay in the mid to upper 70s range.

This weekend we will see high pressure building and temperatures warming up into the 80s by the end of the weekend with mostly sunny days. Next week looks like it could start out hot. Temperatures look to be in the upper 80s to low 90s with sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.