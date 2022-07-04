Suspect not located after hours-long standoff in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect reportedly involved in a domestic disturbance in northeast Portland was not found following an hours-long standoff, according to police.

At about 9:18 p.m., on Sunday, North Precinct officers were called out to a report of a possible domestic disturbance with a shotgun in the 6600 block of Northeast Emerson Street. Officers tried to contact the suspect, but the suspect barricaded themselves in the area.

SERT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called out to help, and streets in the area were closed off.

Just before 4 a.m., police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was not located by officers. Streets were reopened to traffic.

No additional details have been released by police at this time.

