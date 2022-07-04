Advertisement

Wanted man arrested, drugs seized during traffic stop in Hood River

Drugs found in the vehicle during the traffic stop.(Hood River Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:59 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - A wanted man was arrested and drugs were seized by police during a traffic stop in Hood River over the weekend.

The Hood River Police Department said an officer pulled over a vehicle on Sunday for a minor traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the officer learned the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man also was in possession of a “substantial” amount of methamphetamine and some suspected fentanyl pills, according to police.

The driver, who was not identified by police, was booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities (NORCOR).

“This is just a reminder of the type of dangerous drugs your Hood River City Police Department gets off the streets. Our goal is for it to not make in into the hands of our friends and neighbors,” police said in a Facebook post.

