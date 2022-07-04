Wanted man arrested, drugs seized during traffic stop in Hood River

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - A wanted man was arrested and drugs were seized by police during a traffic stop in Hood River over the weekend.

The Hood River Police Department said an officer pulled over a vehicle on Sunday for a minor traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the officer learned the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man also was in possession of a “substantial” amount of methamphetamine and some suspected fentanyl pills, according to police.

The driver, who was not identified by police, was booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities (NORCOR).

“This is just a reminder of the type of dangerous drugs your Hood River City Police Department gets off the streets. Our goal is for it to not make in into the hands of our friends and neighbors,” police said in a Facebook post.

