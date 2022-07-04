WATCH: Giant Pacific octopus caught off Oregon coast

YAQUINA BAY Ore. (KPTV) - A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Yaquina Bay on Sunday.

Nick Johnson shared the video above with FOX 12 that shows the octopus caught on a crab pot as it’s hauled onto a boat.

The fishermen were able to free the octopus from the crab pot and release it back to the ocean. But not before capturing a video of the incredible creature.

The giant Pacific octopus is a species that lives in the coastal waters off Oregon, California, Washington, British Columbia, Alaska, Russia, Japan, and the Korean peninsula.

Their diet consists of shrimp, crabs, scallop, abalone, cockles, snails, clams, lobsters, and fish.

