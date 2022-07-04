Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks around Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - While the personal use of fireworks has been banned in Portland and Vancouver, there are several big firework events taking place across the metro area for the Fourth of July.

The Waterfront Blues Festival at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland will host Oregon’s largest Fourth of July fireworks display starting at 10 p.m.

The 4th of July Spectacular will also be happening at around 10 p.m. at Oaks Park. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

A fireworks show will start right after the Hillsboro Hops game ends at Ron Tonkin Stadium. The Independence Day game is sold out. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. against the Eugene Emeralds.

it's about that time

There’s also the Oak Hills Recreation Center fireworks in Beaverton, West Linn’s fireworks show at Willamette Park, and fireworks in downtown Canby. You can catch a fireworks display at Sandy High School at 10 p.m. Along the Oregon Coast, you’ll find firework shows at Taft Waterfront Park in Lincoln City and on Seaside Beach in Seaside.

In southwest Washington, Washougal will be hosting a fireworks show at Marina Park starting at 10 p.m.

If you decide to legally set off your own fireworks this holiday, make sure you dispose of them properly. Fire officials say the best way to get rid of them is to soak them in water overnight, before throwing them away. That is also how you should get rid of any fireworks that are dud and don’t ignite.

If you have leftover fireworks from the holiday - don’t throw them in the trash. Instead, call you local trash agency on how you should properly get rid of them.

ALL fireworks are banned in the City of Portland year-round.



PF&R Investigations Unit will be investigating all suspected fireworks-caused fires, and citations may be issued and/or arrests made charging violators with arson if fireworks are determined to be the cause.

