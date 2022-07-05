Advertisement

Body recovered from Columbia River identified as Kevin McDowell

Kevin McDowell
Kevin McDowell(Family photo)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:17 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell.

Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

McDowell was boating near Lemon Island on June 26 when he jumped into the river to save a woman who was struggling to swim. The woman was saved, but McDowell went under water and did not resurface.

FOX 12 spoke with McDowell’s mother last week who said her son made everyone feel like they were family.

“When you came around Kevin it was like you were getting a hug from them long arms he was like everybody come in, let’s get all in, it’s all love,” she said.

