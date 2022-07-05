Body recovered from Columbia River, medical examiner working to confirm identity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a body was recovered from the Columbia River on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies helped with recovering a body in the North Portland Harbor. The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to be identified and determine cause of death.

For more than a week, a search has been underway for a man who was presumed drowned in the Columbia River. On June 26, 35-year-old Kevin McDowell was boating near Lemon Island and jumped in to save a woman who was struggling to swim. The woman was saved, but McDowell went under water and did not resurface.

It’s not known at this time if the body recovered was McDowell. The sheriff’s office has not release any further details.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.