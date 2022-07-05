Advertisement

CDC: 24 Oregon counties considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19 infection

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Twenty-four counties in Oregon are now considered high risk for COVID-19 infection, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest information from the CDC shows that Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Lane, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wasco, Sherman, Hood River, Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker, and Malheur counties all have COVID-19 community levels rated “high.”

High risk means the counties have had 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, or they’ve had more than 20 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people within a seven-day period, according to the CDC.

While no mask mandate is in place, the CDC does recommend that those in high risk counties wear a mask while inside.

To see updated risk levels and the latest information from the CDC, click here.

