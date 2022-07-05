MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) — A climber on Mount Hood had to be rescued Saturday morning after the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said he fell ‘several’ hundred feet.

The 911 call came in around 6:30 a.m. of a 43-year-old Happy Valley man seriously injured after falling near the Old Chute area of the mountain. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Mountain Rescue, Mount Hood Crag Rats, and the Oregon National Guard all helped reach the injured climber. It took nearly four hours to reach him.

Climber rescued after falling ‘several hundred’ feet on Mount Hood. (Portland Mountain Rescue)

Video captured by Portland Mountain Rescue, shows a National Guard Helicopter landing on a ridge to rescue the climber. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said this is the second climber to be airlifted off Mount Hood in less than two weeks. On June 24th, a 31-year-old Portland woman had to be flown off the mountain after falling ‘several’ hundred feet near the Old Chute.

Deputies want to remind the public that climbing Mount Hood can be dangerous year-round. Even in summer, the top of the mountain still has icy conditions.

