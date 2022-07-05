Heat Response Program continues to cool down Portlander’s in need

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Temperatures reached nearly 100 degrees last month. The hot weather, in addition to last year’s heatwave killing nearly 100 Oregonians, prompted the Heat Response Program, created by the Portland Clean Energy Fund, to help those most vulnerable to heat by installing ac units. It also prompted Senate Bill 1536 to be created. It allows renters to install ac units in their homes and sets requirements for new residential rental units to provide adequate cooling facilities.

Arbor Mobile Home Park in Northeast was one of the first locations to get units installed. So far, nine of the 10 units that were installed, have been done for free.

“People are happy what I did and I’m happy for them because most of what we have are seniors here and they do need a heater and air condition,” says Lisa Sims, Manager of Arbor Mobile Park

The Heat Response Program plans to install 3,000 units this year alone. These units are funded by two grants, the PCEF & the Energy Trust of Oregon. Purchasing and installing one unit, could cost between $4,000 to $5,000. Jimmy Balderas of Verde Northwest, says helping people save on costs is the most important thing.

“I get people that call me up after the installation and say, ‘I’ve saved so much money on my energy bill,’” says Balderas. “That cut it in half and that’s money they could use for their food, for rent, for just housing, childcare, anything.”

One of the benefits of the new ductless heating pump is that it reduces the usage of energy by 40%, if not, half. Verde Northwest plans to install 200 units at low-to-no cost.

They mostly work by transferring energy. They suck some cold air from inside of the home and transfer it out while blowing some of the air that you want whether it’s heating or cooling. It’s taking out some air, filtering and purifying that air, and dumping it outside,” says Balderas.

Anyone can apply, but you may not be fully covered financially. The grants each require different qualifications. for example, you must have an electrical heating system and for PCEF, you must be a resident of Portland. Verde Northwest says they will use another grant they received to help expand the pool of applicants

To inquire, you can email jimmybalderas@verdenw.org or visit verdenw.org

