Lots of clouds & a light shower again Wednesday, but warming next weekend

Lots of clouds and a few light showers are the story for today and you can expect similar weather for Wednesday. Temperatures will remain a few notches below what we typically see in early July. Any showers won’t be enough to help with watering your lawn or garden…keep watering!

The reason for the showers and gray skies is a weather disturbance sitting off the Pacific Northwest coastline. It’ll remain out there through the end of the week, but weaken quite a bit. So the chance for showers goes way down to just about zero Thursday through Saturday, but areas of clouds and cooler than normal temps continue through Friday. This coming weekend will be pleasant as well, with lots of sunshine and no rain.

Temperatures will turn hot again for 1-2 days early next week, but at this point we don’t see a heatwave. Our comfortable summer will continue until further notice.

