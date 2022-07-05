One dead after July 4 auto-pedestrian crash in Brookings

BROOKINGS Ore. (KPTV) – A day at the beach took a tragic turn in southern Oregon after a van hit several people, killing one Monday.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received calls just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of the Beach Front RV Park near Brookings. Callers reported a van running over several people and into an RV, with the suspect still at the scene.

The driver of the van was identified as Paul Armenta, 66, of Brookings. Officials say 38-year-old Hiedei Bailey of White City died from injuries sustained. A 79-year-old Discovery Bay woman and a 46-year-old White City woman were also injured.

Deputies say the van also crashed into cars, picnic tables and two RV’s, one of which had two children inside. The children were not injured, according to officials.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.