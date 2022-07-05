Advertisement

Oregon governor orders flags at half-staff for Illinois shooting victims

Half-staff flag
Half-staff flag(Alex Laitala KBJR 6)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday ordered all flags on state-owned properties to be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9 in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday.

“The senseless act of gun violence that took place yesterday during a holiday celebration is horrific, and yet another sobering reminder that we must work together to bring an end to these senseless acts,” Brown wrote.

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.

More than 30 people were wounded in the attack and seven died.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

generic image of prison
Lawyer: People at federal prison denied showers amid strike
Portland Trail Blazers
Jody Allen: Seahawks, Blazers not for sale at this time
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Buoy Beer back up and running less than 2 weeks after building collapse
Buoy Beer back up and running less than 2 weeks after building collapse