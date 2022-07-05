Oregon governor orders flags at half-staff for Illinois shooting victims

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday ordered all flags on state-owned properties to be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9 in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday.

“The senseless act of gun violence that took place yesterday during a holiday celebration is horrific, and yet another sobering reminder that we must work together to bring an end to these senseless acts,” Brown wrote.

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.

More than 30 people were wounded in the attack and seven died.

