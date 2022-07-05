Pilot killed in crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver identified

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The pilot who died following a small plane crash at Pearson Field Airport last week has been identified.

On June 28, a single-engine Beechcraft V35B crashed and caught fire near the end of the runway at the airport, located at 101 East Reserve Street, just after 7:30 a.m.

The pilot, identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office as 64-year-old Thomas M. Posey, of Vancouver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office determined Posey died from blunt and thermal injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate the crash.

No additional details have been released.

