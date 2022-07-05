Professionals prep for Fourth of July festivities

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland will be putting on the biggest fireworks show in the state for July 4. But a show like Monday night, takes a lot of preparation. Permits and planning begin months ahead of time

Oaks Park works with Western Display to decide what kind of show they want to put on and use barges like used before in 2019.

“This is kind of the length of the show that we’re looking for, this is kind of the things would like to see, and then they coordinate the rest and just let us know he will give you a call when we’re pushing the barge down the river so that way you can let your guys know that you’re the shows about to start,” says Brandon Roben, CEO of Oaks Park

Because the show will be on the water, the permits start with the Coast Guard, then they have to get permission from the fire department. From there, they designate a fall-out zone, an area that people must stay clear of. This year its 400 ft. in every direction. That zone will be from the Hawthorne Bridge to the Marquam Bridge, to the Eastbank of the Willamette River.

“This morning our hazmat inspector went out and inspected the barges are the fireworks, spoke with the people been on the barges. Kind of just make sure how many people are going to be on each barge, another set up looks correct and they have the proper fire extinguishers and what not,” Says Sean Whalen, Harbor Master Portland Fire & Rescue.

There will be boats from the Coast Guard, Multnomah County and Portland Fire, to keep an eye on the barges in case something goes wrong. They’ll hang around 10 minutes after the show to make sure it’s safe.

“The barges will do safety check to make sure everything’s gone off the way they were supposed to there’s no hazards don’t expect an unexploded mortar that could go off,” says Whalen.

Roben says they received feedback that traffic was a mess when attending for the firework show. So, for the first time this year, Oaks Park limited their capacity this year, allowing just over 50% than normal. But regardless of capacity, Ja’marian and his family showed up early to get a good spot in the park and enjoy the big show.

“It’s going to be nice. I’m still excited for the little people to see it and everything. It’s kind of like nostalgic to be here because I haven’t been here since teenage years so I get to enjoy it from a lot of different angles,” says Ja’marian, who attended Oaks Park to watch the fireworks.

Tickets for Oaks Park are already sold out, but if you’re watching from afar, the show begins at 10 p.m.

