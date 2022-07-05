Advertisement

Rollover crash on Highway 244 leaves 1 man dead, another injured

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly car crash on Highway 244 near milepost 13, left one man dead and another injured Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP responded to a crash about 13 miles east of Ukiah just after 7:30 p.m. Troopers found that a silver Subaru Crosstrek was traveling westbound when it left the road and rolled. The driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with Life Flight. The passenger, 26-year-old Christopher Kendrick, was found dead at the scene.

The crash closed Highway 244 for about 6 hours.

