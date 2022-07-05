SHOWERS COME & GO, MORE DRY THAN WET NEXT TWO DAYS

Good morning! It’s a mostly cloudy and mild start to our day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Light showers are pushing northward over western Oregon, and will spread across our region during the A.M. commute. You may encounter an isolated shower at any point this afternoon, but our weather should be more dry than wet. Partly to mostly cloudy skies should keep our high temps below 80 degrees. It’ll probably feel a bit muggy though. A few more showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday into early Thursday. High temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 70s.

Our weather should be completely dry between Thursday afternoon and the weekend. A weak upper level low will gradually depart the region, allowing for a minor warming trend. Afternoon temps will go from the upper 70s Friday to the mid 80s Sunday. Expect to see mostly sunny skies throughout that time frame.

High pressure is forecast to amplify over the region by Monday, pushing our high temperatures back into the 90s. It doesn’t look like we have a major heat wave coming, but the possibility of 1-2 days in the 90s seems likely.

Have a great Tuesday!

