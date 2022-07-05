Windows of more than 5 businesses shattered during protest in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Vandals tore through Downtown Portland Monday night, breaking the windows of more than five different businesses.

A police officer confirmed that the damage came from a night of protests. He said those protests were over the deadly police shooting in Akron, Ohio, of an unarmed black man named Jayland Walker.

On Southwest 3rd Avenue, and Southwest Morrison Street, a T-Mobile store and a Buffalo Wild Wings are both dealing with broken windows.

Buffalo Wild Wings workers cleaned up the broken glass an opened their restaurant on time, but the Starbucks the next block over boarded up. A sign was taped to the door saying the coffee shop is temporarily closed. The baristas inside were working to open back up as quickly as possible.

Notice on Starbucks on 4th and Morrison. One of 5 downtown businesses vandalized overnight. Windows broken. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/8BoB10LUuy — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) July 5, 2022

Gucci and Bank of America were two other places that were damaged. Richard Mulder, who was visiting from Kentucky, said he had never seen anything like this.

“I was taking a picture of it because it’s so foreign to me because of where I’m from,” he said.

To Portland resident Lynda Clarke, this was another bad day in the city.

“It’s super frustrating. I’ve been working downtown for over 30 years,” she said,

Police said there were about a hundred people who marched downtown, most of them dressed in black. They first set off fireworks and small fires in Lonsdale Park but got more destructive during the march, breaking windows and spray-painting graffiti.

“I was hopeful that things were going to turn a corner, especially with the waterfront blues festival and all of the activities that businesses are trying to get back up and running,” said Clarke. “But these windows – it’s just sad.”

“I’m sad to see it, because I think that it means we’re sort of bouncing back the other way,” said Mulder. “We have this polarization between the far right and the far left and it’s just too polarized. This is a symbol of what’s going in the country to me.”

