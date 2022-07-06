18-year-old dies after crashing into tree in Yacolt

YACOLT, Wash. (KPTV) - A teenager died in a single-vehicle crash in Yacolt late Tuesday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:46 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash in the 22600 block of Northeast WH Garner Road. The sheriff’s office said crews arrived to find a 1988 Ford Ranger off the roadway, with extensive front damage.

An investigation showed the driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver and only occupant in the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Trevor A. Vernon, of Yacolt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Detectives are investigating the crash and contributing factors. No additional details have been released at this time.

