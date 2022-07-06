Armed men rob dispensaries in southwest Washington

STEVENSON, Wash. (KPTV) - Law enforcement is searching for two men who they say recently robbed two cannabis dispensaries at gunpoint in southwest Washington.

On May 26 shortly after 11 p.m., the two men, wearing dark clothing and masks entered the Forbidden Cannabis Club on Wind River Highway in Carson and ordered the clerk, at gunpoint, to empty the cash register and the safe, according to a statement by the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The bigger of the two suspects was armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun.

The suspects were described as:

#1 – Heavy set male, blue jacket, gray hoodie, black gloves, black mask, jeans, and dark-colored boots. He was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

#2 – Smaller, slight build adult male, two-tone blue jacket, blue shorts over blue sweats, wearing a gray hoodie and mask.

The second robbery happened on June 26 around 11:30 p.m. when a man, wearing dark clothing and a mask, entered the High 5 Cannabis store in Stevenson, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, and ordered the clerk to empty the cash register and the safe.

He was described as light-skinned with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black gloves, and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on the crimes or the suspects was asked to call Detective Shultz at (509) 427-9490.

