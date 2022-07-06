Bias crime suspect fails to appear in Multnomah County court, warrant issued for arrest

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The suspect in an attack on a Japanese-American family in Portland over the weekend did not show up in court Wednesday, and now a judge has issued a no-bail bench warrant for his arrest.

Dylan Kesterson, 34, was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly attacked Ryuichiro Abe and his 5-year-old daughter who are of Japanese descent.

Abe and his daughter were riding a four-wheel tandem bike along the Eastbank Esplanade when Kesterson allegedly came out of nowhere and started yelling racial slurs at the family. Abe said Kesterson punched him in the head more than 50 times. He then turned to Abe’s daughter and punched her in the head as well.

Kesterson did not appear in court Tuesday, but did call in to court to plead not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree assault, two counts of first-degree bias crime, third-degree attempted assault, second-degree bias crime, and harassment. He was told to appear in person Wednesday morning, but did not show up.

FOX 12 reached out to authorities to find out why he was arrested and released the same day.

Multnomah County Circuit Court responded, saying: “Under the Presiding Judge Order, a person charged with Bias Crime in the First Degree who has no history of prior assault convictions may be released on conditional release. According to court records, this person had no arrests or convictions of any type and so qualified for conditional release prior to arraignment.”

According to court documents, Kesterson is homeless and has no previous criminal record.

FOX 12 reached out to Abe on Wednesday about Kesterson not showing up to court.

Abe replied saying that Kesterson “has no perception that he did anything wrong. I have no good ideas on how to punish someone who has no sense of guilt. However, at least we are sure that his freedom to live his life causes the risk of the community. I cannot accept what he did and the way he thinks. I hope that a tragedy like ours will never be repeated.”

According to the warrant, if and when Kesterson is arrested again he will not be allowed to bail out of jail.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.