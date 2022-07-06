Advertisement

Blood drive being held in honor of Washington County Deputy Mike Trotter

There's a new opportunity to show support for a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy who was critically hurt in a crash.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Deputy Mike Trotter suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Tualatin Valley Highway on April 27. Medical staff used 90 units of blood to revive him.

Trotter has been released from the hospital and is still recovering, but he and his family are working to give back. They have organized a blood drive with Bloodworks Northwest.

To participate, schedule a donation through Bloodworks Northwest. Then on the day of your donation, mention Deputy Trotter’s name or share the donor code 54-53.

The sheriff’s office hopes to collect 500 units of blood by Labor Day.

To schedule a donation, click here.

