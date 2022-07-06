Blood drive being held in honor of Washington County Deputy Mike Trotter

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a new opportunity to show support for a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was critically hurt in a crash.

Deputy Mike Trotter suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Tualatin Valley Highway on April 27. Medical staff used 90 units of blood to revive him.

Trotter has been released from the hospital and is still recovering, but he and his family are working to give back. They have organized a blood drive with Bloodworks Northwest.

To participate, schedule a donation through Bloodworks Northwest. Then on the day of your donation, mention Deputy Trotter’s name or share the donor code 54-53.

The sheriff’s office hopes to collect 500 units of blood by Labor Day.

To schedule a donation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.