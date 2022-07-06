Deputies seek help locating missing person last seen one year ago in Portland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person who was reported missing over a year ago.

Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen, 23, was reported missing by their family on June 30, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. Yetisen still has not been found and was last seen by family on May 24, 2021, near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 42nd Avenue in Portland.

The sheriff’s office said family members believe Yetisen may be houseless and have concerns about their mental health. Yetisen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 105 pounds. The sheriff’s office said Yetisen may look different than the photo provided.

Anyone who knows of Yetisen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.

