A FEW MORE SHOWERS TODAY, DRIER + WARMING TREND LATE WEEK

Good morning! It’s a cloudy and damp start to the day across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Light, scattered showers are moving from south to north. Don’t expect a soaker of a day, but don’t be surprised if you encounter a shower from time to time. We should see a bit more sunshine late in the day, and high temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s. The upper level disturbance responsible for the showers will start to drift northward on Thursday, bringing an end to the wet weather. However, clouds will be stubborn to clear out, so temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal (only reaching the mid to upper 70s).

As the low pressure system departs the region, sunshine will become more abundant Friday through the weekend. Expect a minor warming trend, with highs returning to the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will also turn cooler due to mostly clear nights. You’ll be able to open your windows and cool your homes after the relatively warm afternoons.

High pressure is forecast to build over the West Coast starting next week, which will bring a more significant warm up. Temperatures will likely reach the low to mid 90s both Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!

