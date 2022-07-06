Advertisement

High Life Adventures gives bird’s-eye view of Oregon’s greenery

Flying through the outdoors is just one way to take in Oregon's natural beauty.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRENTON, Ore (KPTV) – Zipping through the trees is one way to take in the natural beauty of Oregon, and High Life Adventures offers just that!

This family owned and operated business offers eight ziplines, axe throwing, and even a challenge course. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by High Life Adventures to find out how to get prepared for your trip and how they’ve expanded over the last few years.

You can learn more about High Life Adventures here.

