Mainly dry tonight & Thursday, then sunnier and comfortable through the weekend

We’ve seen lots of clouds again today throughout the region. Of course we all noticed the morning rain; Portland picked up about 30% of what we typically see in July.

A slight chance for a shower continues tonight through Thursday, although probably 80% of us in the region will stay dry tomorrow. Expect a few more sunbreaks in the afternoon compared to today, and temperatures continue to run just a few notches below normal for early July.

A pleasant and comfortable weather pattern continues through the weekend, but expect increasing sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with no chance for rain. High temperatures should be right around 80 degrees Friday through Sunday.

Hot weather is still on tap for 2 days next week, Monday and Tuesday. Both days should be in the 90-95 degree range, then a good push of cooler marine air Tuesday night puts an end to the heat. The rest of next week should be comfortable with daytime temps in the 75-85 degree range.

There’s no sign of a heatwave or prolonged period of hot weather. Most likely we’ll be totally dry for the next week as well.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.