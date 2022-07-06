MAX station shooting victim identified as 43-year-old Portland man

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department has identified the man who died after a July 1 MAX station shooting.

Police say 43-year-old Lucian Thibodeaux, of Portland, was shot at a TriMet station in the 16100 block of East Burnside Street around 5 a.m.

Thibodeaux was taken to a local hospital but died from the same day.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been located. Gresham P.D. says the investigation is still ongoing and has not released any suspect descriptions.

