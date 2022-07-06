Oregon ballot measure would discourage lawmaker walkouts

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A measure that would discourage Oregon lawmakers from participating in walkouts will be up for a vote this fall after the proposal qualified for the November ballot.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Tuesday that organizers were able to get more than 155,000 valid signatures for the petition. That was several thousand more than what they needed to qualify for the ballot.

The measure bars lawmakers from running for re-election if they have 10 or more absences without permission or an excuse during a legislative session. The goal is to discourage the walkouts.

Under the state constitution, two-thirds of a legislative chamber’s lawmakers have to be in the chamber in order to conduct business. Lawmakers will walk-out to stall on legislation they’re against.

GOP lawmakers used the tactic several times during Oregon’s legislative sessions in 2019 and 2020. It was in an attempt to block a climate change bill.

Oregon Democratic lawmakers conducted a walkout more than 20 years ago when the Republican Party was in control and they wanted to prevent a redistricting plan from passing.

The Speaker of the House and the Senate President decide whether a lawmaker’s absence is considered excused. So, if voters pass the measure, they would be giving more power to those lawmakers.

