JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash involving two semi-trucks shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, just south of Ashland, for several hours overnight.

Just before 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, emergency crews were called out to a crash on the interstate near milepost 11. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to about 35 miles per hour when a International CMV rear-ended a Freightliner CMV.

Plywood spills onto I-5 near Ashland after two semi-trucks crash (Oregon State Police)

Both trucks were loaded with plywood, which spilled onto the interstate after the crash.

The driver of the International CMV, a 58-year-old Albany woman, had to be freed from the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive her injuries. The other driver was not injured.

Traffic on southbound I-5 was detoured for about 10 hours due to the crash investigation. As of 11 a.m., on Wednesday, one lane of southbound I-5 is back open. Driver should expect some delays.

